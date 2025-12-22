Russia to define its response to West’s intermediate-range missile deployment — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian government will define the concrete parameters of responding to the threat of the West’s deployment of short-and medium-range missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Just recently, a high-ranking US military official did not hesitate to say that the Dark Eagle hypersonic missile systems, planned for deployment in Europe, will be able to reach Moscow in no time," he said at a Valdai International Discussion Club debate headlined "(Non-)Strategic Stability 2025: A Year in International Security."

He went on to say that against the backdrop of such threats, Russia had to scrap its unilateral moratorium on the deployment of ground-based short-and medium-range missiles.

"The concrete parameters of our response will be determined by the country’s leadership on the basis of analysis of the West’s current and projected actions to stockpile and deploy the above-mentioned weapons," Ryabkov added.

The deputy Russian foreign minister mentioned one of such measures, which is already known to the public - the deployment of the Oreshnik intermediate-range missile systems in Belarus.