Russia-Armenia relations are developing well, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Russian-Armenian relations are developing and the two countries have good plans, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"As for bilateral relations, they are developing," he noted, thanking Pashinyan for participating in events organized by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). "We have already exchanged assessments of the results of our work yesterday and today. Overall, in my opinion, everything went very well. I hope the atmosphere was good," Putin added.

The most important thing is, he said, that "the teams worked hard on all sides, prepared good documents, everything has been signed, and everything is moving forward."

"We also have good plans. We have already discussed energy, including nuclear power," the Russian leader added.

Putin noted that at their previous meeting, the Armenian prime minister raised the issue of possible areas of cooperation in logistics. "At our last meeting, you raised questions concerning various areas in which we could work together, with a view to restoring old-time routes and creating new routes that open up Armenia's borders," he said.