Russia wants lasting peace for Ukraine, not temporary ceasefire — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia advocates for ensuring a sustainable peace in Ukraine based on agreements that will eliminate the root causes of the conflict and guarantee Russia’s constitutional order, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"The temporary ceasefire plan will not move us forward," he noted. "We are not for a temporary ceasefire, we are for a sustainable cessation of hostilities within the framework of an agreement that will ensure the resolution of problems that are the root causes of this conflict and that will guarantee Russia’s constitutional order, taking into account the decisions made by the population of the relevant territories in recent years."

Addressing the prospects of the negotiation process on a Ukrainian settlement, the Russian deputy foreign minister refrained from speculating on "any potential linkages to electoral calendars in various countries."

"We need to work in a focused manner, which is exactly what we are doing. The basis for our work are agreements that have been discussed in recent days, particularly during the meetings in Florida, and were originally outlined by the presidents [of Russia and the USA] when they held their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska," Ryabkov emphasized.