Russia to adhere to Alaska agreements in all versions of Trump’s plan — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. In further discussing the peace plan for Ukraine proposed by American leader Donald Trump, Russia will adhere to the line of agreements that were reached at the Anchorage talks, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"We will stick to what we agreed on in Anchorage and at other meetings with American representatives," he told Pavel Zarubin, a VGTRK journalist.

The Kremlin representative said Russia would work out its position from which it would go further, including with the Americans.