Russian industry fully covers road building sector needs — minister

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Russian industry full covers needs of the road and construction sector in reinforcement elements, structural steel, concrete and other materials, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said.

"Our segments - metals, building materials industry and chemical complex - fully meet the needs of the road construction sector in reinforcement elements and structural steel, concrete, non-ore and other materials required to build modern and high quality roads," the minister said,

"The capacities available are much above potential requirements, considering development plans of the highways network in our country," he added.