Tanker near UAE coast damaged due to air defense operation

LONDON, March 17. /TASS/. A tanker not far from the port of Fujairah in the UAE was damaged by falling debris from interceptions, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center reported.

According to a security service representative, "investigations indicate that the vessel was subjected to falling debris from interceptions in the vicinity of the vessel. The vessel received minor structural damage however all crew are confirmed as safe," the center said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity," the center noted. Authorities continue investigating the incident, it added.