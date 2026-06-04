Kim Jong Un visits new nuclear materials production plant in DPRK — news agency

PYONGYANG, June 4. /TASS/. Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un inspected a recently commissioned nuclear material production facility, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the agency, the North Korean leader inspected the facility on June 3 together with the leaders of the Defense Industry Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee and staff of the Nuclear Weapons Research Institute.

During the visit, the head of state reviewed the production processes, technological indicators, and long-term production plans. Kim Jong Un praised the team for their meticulous implementation of the decisions of the recent plenary sessions of the WPK Central Committee, emphasizing that the specialists have created a reliable foundation for further strengthening the production base for weapons-grade nuclear materials. Kim Jong Un stated that, under the leadership of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the country’s nuclear weapons production capacity had doubled over a five-year period. He also recalled that the 9th WPK Congress approved a new five-year program for strengthening the nuclear armed forces, which included a strategic decision to further increase productivity and expand the nuclear arsenal.

"Given the peculiarity of our revolution, which involves a protracted confrontation with the most brutal adversaries, the urgency and responsibility of the historic mission to qualitatively and quantitatively increase deterrence forces are even greater," KCNA quoted Kim Jong Un as saying. He also noted that the significant increase in productivity has created the preconditions for a transition to a new phase in the struggle for nuclear deterrence.

The agency reported that following the meeting, the sequence of the further plan to strengthen the republic’s nuclear armed forces "exponentially" and guarantees for its implementation were finalized.

The KCNA called the DPRK leader’s visit to the new plant an important moment demonstrating Pyongyang’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its nuclear armed forces, as well as a confirmation of its commitment to deterring war and protecting peace and stability in the region.