Israeli army no longer needs political approval to eliminate senior Iranian officials — TV

TEL AVIV, March 17. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have allowed the military to carry out targeted assassinations of senior Iranian officials immediately upon receiving intelligence, without waiting for a political approval from the leadership, the 12th channel of the Israeli television said.

According to the TV channel, this will make it possible to speed up the decision-making process.

The same is applicable to potential attacks on Hezbollah leaders and commanders in Lebanon, it added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.