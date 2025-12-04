ZNPP completes transition to Russia nuke plants operator structure

MELITOPOL, December 4. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has fully transitioned to the standard organizational structure of Rosenergoatom, the division of the Russian state corporation Rosatom consolidating all nuclear power plants in the country, Yevgeniya Yashina, the ZNPP’s communications director, told TASS.

"The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has completed an important stage of integration, fully transitioning to a standard organizational structure typical of nuclear power plants in the Russian Federation. All plant employees have completed the required certification and carry out their professional activities in accordance with the norms, standards, and requirements of Russian legislation," the official said.

Yashina noted that this transformation was a logical and planned step as part of a large and consistent ZNPP integration process into Russia’s legal, economic and technological framework. In addition, the transition to uniform national nuclear power industry standards guarantees the plant’s stable, safe, and trouble-free operation, which is of fundamental importance for the region’s energy supply.

"The corresponding work will be continued to ensure a long-term and stable operation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," she said.