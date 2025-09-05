Rosatom chief announces growth of international trust in Northern Sea Route space

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. International trust in the space of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) is growing, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state-run corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

Foreigners will not go to the Arctic not only without a legally formalized agreement, but also without political trust, he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). "Not only is economic interest in using the Northern Sea Route and the Trans-Arctic transport corridor growing now, but the space for international trust in this extremely important global logistics corridor is also increasing," the chief executive said.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.