LUGANSK, June 30. /TASS/. The entire territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has been liberated, LPR’s head Leonid Pasechnik said.

"Just a couple of days ago, I received a report that the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic has been 100% liberated," he told Russia’s TV Channel One.

On September 23-27, 2022, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions held referendums on accession to Russia where the majority of voters opted to join Russia. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties with their heads on their accession to Russia.