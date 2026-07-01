Russia’s Battlegroup Center deploys latest BM-70 drones with 100 km strike range

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The latest BM-70 drones are capable of striking targets at a 100 km range and need just a 20-meter site for launch, a company commander of the Battlegroup Center said in a video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

"The drone is dubbed BM-70. The range in optimal conditions is up to 100 km, slightly more or less. It all depends on a specific environment and the operational situation at the engagement line. We engage virtually any targets: manpower, temporary deployment sites and depots. As compared to many other UAVs, this system is very mobile. We are not restricted by anything in its launch. It is enough to have a site with a radius of 20 meters. We arrive at the site, unload the launcher, unload the drone, attach the wings and it takes off in 10 minutes," the commander said.

The BM-70 drone is outfitted with a powerful payload capable of penetrating reinforced concrete shelters and taking facilities out of service. The drone can operate both in the daytime and at night, which makes it a versatile destruction weapon, the ministry explained.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center has begun to actively use BM-70 strike drones in the special military operation area, which enables it to significantly widen the area of strikes and inflict serious damage on the enemy without involving aircraft and missile troops. UAV operators of the Russian unmanned systems forces continue acquiring the skills of operating the latest BM-70 drone and are already successfully accomplishing combat objectives in the Dobropolye and Dnepropetrovsk frontline areas, it said.