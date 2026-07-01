Russia's manufacturing PMI rises to 50.3 in June

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in June 2026 from 48.8 in the previous month, according to an S&P Global survey.

The latest data signaled only a marginal improvement in the health of the goods-producing sector, but this was the strongest improvement since the beginning of 2025, the survey said.

According to S&P Global, Russian manufacturers recorded a further increase in output, with the modest pace of expansion accelerating to its strongest level since January 2025. At the same time, inflows of new orders stabilized in June following a period of decline. In contrast to the increase in overall new sales, new export orders continued to contract, and at a faster pace.

Suppliers’ delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent since January 2026 due to logistical difficulties and disruptions to imports caused by the conflict in the Middle East. The pace of growth in raw material purchases was broadly in line with that recorded in May and contributed to the strongest accumulation of input inventories since February 2023.

A figure above 50 points indicates an expansion in business activity, while a reading below that level signals a contraction.