France’s National Assembly approves hike in military budget

PARIS, July 1. /TASS/. The National Assembly (the lower house of the French parliament) has finally approved the government-initiated increase in the country's military budget by 36 billion euros through 2030, according to a broadcast on the parliament's website.

The initiative passed with 375 votes for, while 245 were needed for a majority.

"This bill specifies an increase in funding by 36 billion euros in the period from 2026-2030. And, of course, these efforts are being made with full understanding of the severely deteriorated budget situation," Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin said at the opening of the hearing.

Total defense spending under the 2024-2030 program will now increase from 400 to 436 billion euros, helping the country to raise military spending to 2.5% of national GDP.

This law does not change the structure of the armed forces, but it does involve using the experience of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, especially with regard to the volume of stocks of missiles and shells, as well as the leading role of unmanned aerial vehicles. It boosts investment in these sectors.

AFP says that although the military planning law is adopted for several years, the costs may be reviewed when the next annual budget is drawn up. Also, whoever replaces Emmanuel Macron as president of France in 2027 can also initiate his own bill.