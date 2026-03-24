MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), stated Europe’s rejection of Russian products has directly precipitated the EU’s current energy crisis.

"As predicted several weeks ago, Ursula only now admits that the 'energy crisis is critical' for the EU. Somehow, she is still too slow to admit that it is critical in the EU because of her fatal and idiotic mistakes in moving away from Russian energy," Dmitriev wrote on X.

Earlier Dmitriev suggested that further increases in energy and raw material prices would have a significant impact on the economy and lead to accelerated inflation. He also stated that an "oil and gas price tsunami" was about to "devastate Europe" due to the EU's refusal to use "reliable and cost-effective Russian energy."