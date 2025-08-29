Kiev, Europe sabotaging Alaska agreements reached between Russia, US — MFA

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the agreements reached between the presidents of Russia and the United States in Alaska will be upheld, but accuses Kiev and the EU of undermining the process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We expect the US administration to continue its efforts in line with the understandings and groundwork laid at the crucial meeting between the presidents in Alaska. And we assume that there will be no deviations from these understandings. We expect that this is how the situation will ultimately be perceived in Kiev and in European capitals, which are conducting outright sabotage today; there is no other way to describe their actions," he said in response to a question from TASS about the current state of dialogue with Washington.

The Putin-Trump meeting took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska on August 15. The summit lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting. The Russian delegation also included Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said they mostly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict.