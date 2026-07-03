Missile strike on Belgorod, fire near Smolensk, 155 UAVs target Russia: new attack

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 155 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions and the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A drone attack by the Ukrainian army sparked a fire at an industrial facility in the Smolensk Region, Governor Vasily Anokhin reported.

In Belgorod, a woman was killed after a Ukrainian munition struck the city, the regional operational command said. Another woman was injured.

TASS has compiled the key details about the overnight attack on Russian regions.

Attack scale

- During the night, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 155 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs, according to the Defense Ministry.

- The drones were intercepted over the Tver, Tula, Smolensk, Kaluga, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov, Krasnodar, and Moscow Regions, as well as over the Republic of Crimea and the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Aftermath

- A drone attack by the Ukrainian military caused a fire at an industrial facility in the Smolensk Region, Governor Vasily Anokhin said.

- Firefighters contained the blaze, he added.

- There is no threat to the public or civilian infrastructure.

- No residents were injured, Anokhin said.

- Drone debris was found at nine locations in Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Krasnodar Region, according to the territory's operational command.

- Windows and roofs of several private homes were damaged.

- A gas pipeline and a power transmission pole were also hit, although electricity supplies were not disrupted.

- No casualties were reported, the operational command said.

- Emergency responders are working at the affected sites.

Missile strike on Belgorod

- Belgorod and the surrounding district came under a missile attack, the regional operational command reported.

- A civilian woman was killed when a munition struck Belgorod.

- Another woman was injured and is receiving all necessary medical assistance, acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said on Max.

- Information on additional consequences is being clarified.

- According to the operational command, five vehicles were damaged.

- The missile attack caused disruptions to electricity and water supplies in Belgorod and the surrounding district.

- Energy infrastructure sustained significant damage, the regional operational command said.

- A fire broke out at an infrastructure facility, and firefighting crews were dispatched to the scene.

- All emergency services are operating at the affected sites, the operational command added.

- Electricity supplies will be gradually restored, Rosseti said.