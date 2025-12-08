LUHANSK, December 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost nearly 3,900 soldiers and mercenaries killed and wounded in fighting along the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic in a week, they suffered the heaviest losses in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"From November 29 to December 5, 2025, our units improved their tactical position along the forward edge and advanced deep into the enemy's defenses on the western borders of the LPR. <…> The losses of Ukrainian armed forces in the zones of responsibility of the Battlegroups North, South, and West during the reporting period amounted to approximately 3,875 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries. The greatest losses in manpower were inflicted on the enemy in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup West, operating in the Kupyansk, Borovsk, and Krasny Liman directions, as well as in the area of the LPR occupied by the Ukrainian armed forces," he said, analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that during the aforementioned period, the Russian armed forces fighters also destroyed 56 units of various armored combat vehicles, 26 field artillery pieces, 66 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 59 ammunition, fuel, and supply depots, as well as more than 230 different enemy combat vehicles.