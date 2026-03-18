Talks on Ukraine could take place in Geneva, but it is not top choice — Russian envoy

GENEVA, March 18. /TASS/. Geneva could become the venue for the next round of negotiations on Ukraine, but it is not the preferred platform for the Russian side, Russian Ambassador to Bern, Sergey Garmonin, said in an interview with TASS dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"We proceed from the understanding that Switzerland can, in principle, act as one of the potential venues for negotiations, along with other countries, if there are logistical prerequisites for this," he said in response to a TASS question about whether there is reason to expect that future meetings on Ukraine will again be organized on Swiss territory.

The diplomat noted the importance of "Bern ensuring proper conditions for the access of Russian representatives without far-fetched restrictions." "In general, Geneva, as Russian officials have repeatedly noted, is not a preferred platform for Russia," he emphasized.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the venue that would host a new round of trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement has not yet been decided.Peskov noted that US negotiators currently have different priorities.

Negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. They lasted around six hours on the first day, and about two hours on the second day. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as difficult but businesslike. He said a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement would be held soon.