Drone strikes damage moorings, vessels in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on December 21 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on December 22 (5:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. GMT), the Defense Ministry reported.

A drone attack damaged two moorings and two vessels in the settlement of Volna in the southern Krasnodar Region.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the strikes.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed six Ukrainian drones over Russian regions between 11:30 p.m. Moscow time on December 21 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on December 22, the Defense Ministry said.

- Three drones were downed over the Krasnodar Region, two over the Black Sea, and one over the Bryansk Region.

- A total of 41 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were intercepted and destroyed between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on December 21 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on December 22, the Defense Ministry specified.

Consequences

- Falling drone debris damaged a pipeline at a terminal in the settlement of Volna in the Krasnodar Region; there were no casualties, the regional crisis center reported on Telegram.

- Later reports said that a drone attack had damaged two moorings and two vessels.

- There were no casualties; all those on board the ships were evacuated, the crisis center said.

- Firefighters are combating fires engulfing 1,000 to 1,500 square meters at the moorings.

- Emergency and response teams are working at the site.