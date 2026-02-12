Moscow court arrests ex-head of FESCO Group in case of embezzlement

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow has arrested Andrey Severilov, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the FESCO Transportation Group, on charges of large-scale embezzlement, a participant in the court proceedings told TASS.

"The court granted the motion of the preliminary investigation authorities and took <...> Severilov in custody on charges of large-scale embezzlement (Part 4, Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code) until April 11," the source said.

Andrey Severilov and FESCO Group Vice President Boris Ivanov were detained on Wednesday in Moscow on suspicion of large-scale embezzlement.

The FESCO Transportation Group is one of Russia's largest transport and logistics companies, providing container shipping services by sea, rail, and road. It operates in the Pacific, Atlantic, and Arctic Oceans. The Group owns its own fleet, the Vladivostok Commercial Sea Port, a railway rolling stock fleet, a container fleet, and terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok, and Tomsk.