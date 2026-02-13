T-90S tank creation experience crucial to newest T-90MS tank — manufacturer

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Experience in developing the T-90S tank contributed to the development of the next-generation T-90M/MS tank, the press service of Russia’s Uralvagonzavod Group (part of the Rostec state corporation) reported.

Twenty-five years ago, on February 15, 2001, a contract was signed for the supply of Russian T-90S tanks to India.

"The experience gained in developing the T-90S contributed to the creation of the next-generation tank T-90M/MS. It differs from the T-90S not only in its designation, but also in its completely new, unified turret module with a new fire control system, updated command and control systems, and enhanced protection. Virtually everything has changed – from the upgraded tank gun and engine to the ergonomics of the tank’s fighting compartment. The new vehicle is the successor to the T-90S, and it is ready for export as a demonstration of the latest Russian technology," the arms manufacturer’s press service noted.

It emphasized that the newest T-90M Proryv tank continues to evolve based on a wide range of data obtained during combat operations. Today, it is the most widely produced modern tank in the world.