MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities have evacuated almost 147,000 people from frontline areas in the past six months, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

About 92,400 civilians have left the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since June 1. Over 35,000 people have been evacuated from the Dnepropetrovsk Region, more than 8,300 from the Kharkov Region, and over 4,400 from the Sumy Region.

The number of evacuees from the Ukraine-held areas of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions stands at 2,800 and 3,700, respectively.

More than 16,500 of those evacuated are children. The ministry urged locals "to use the opportunity" to evacuate due to the approaching front line.