Over 370 homes damaged in Belgorod in Ukrainian attacks over past week

BELGOROD, December 22. /TASS/. More than 370 domiciles were damaged in Ukraine’s attacks on the city of Belgorod over the past week, the city’s mayor, Valentin Demidov, said.

"Our specialists have carried out repairs at 33 homes, whereas it was planned to restore 30. But amid the ongoing shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops, the scope of damage has increased considerably - 373 buildings. As of now, repair works are being conducted at 557 residential buildings, including 172 single-family houses," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that plans are to restore 50 houses this week.

Apart from that, in his words, 23 personal cars were damaged in shelling attacks during the past week.