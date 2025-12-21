EAEU prepares agreement with Uzbekistan on exchange of information on goods — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/. The EAEU countries intend to launch talks with Uzbekistan on an agreement to exchange information on goods and vehicles transported across the border, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an EAEU summit.

"The Supreme Council has decided to start negotiations with Uzbekistan on an agreement on the exchange of information on goods and vehicles transported across the customs borders of the Eurasian Union," the Russian president said.

"This is a completely natural step, because all the EAEU states maintain the closest good-neighborly relations and intensive trade and economic contacts with their Uzbek friends.".