Russian citizen wins Just Dance competition at Games of Future

ABU DHABI, December 22. /TASS/. Russia's Ivan Vlasov won Just Dance at the Games of the Future international phygital sports tournament.

Vlasov previously won the Games of the Future in Kazan, making him one of the main favorites at the tournament in the UAE. In the final round, he defeated his Brazilian opponent, Thiago Silva, in two sets. Upon receiving his award, Vlasov admitted: "I'm shocked that I managed to win."

Just Dance became one of the most spectacular events at the Games of the Future in Abu Dhabi, with hundreds of people watching the final round on the court. There was an incredible, friendly atmosphere among the athletes and spectators alike. Many danced and sang along to the songs the athletes performed to.

In Just Dance, athletes repeat the dance moves that appear on the monitor screen.

The Games of the Future are being held on December 18-23 in the UAE. Competitions are held in 11 disciplines.