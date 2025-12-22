Russia, Azerbaijan continue to boost partnership, Kremlin spokesman says

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Baku continue to boost relations of partnership, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on reports that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not attend a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in St. Petersburg on Monday due to his heavy schedule.

"We continue to develop relations of partnership and constructive cooperation with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan continues to participate in all Commonwealth formats," Peskov noted.

The Azerbaijan State News Agency reported earlier on Monday that Aliyev would not be able to take part in the informal CIS summit due to his heavy schedule.