Putin to have no quiet schedule in January — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule will be as busy in January as it is at the end of the year, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Just like the end was," he said when asked what the work schedule would be at the beginning of the year. "There will be no quiet schedule here."

Earlier, Peskov said in an interview with TASS that the head of state's holidays would be full of work, since Putin "does not have days off in the universal sense."

The Russian leader works on holidays every year, however, as his press secretary pointed out, not all of Putin's meetings during this period are public.

Some events are open to the press: in 2024, on New Year's Day, the head of state gathered special military operation fighters at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, and also visited the Vishnevsky Hospital. And on the Christmas Eve, Putin met with the families of the fallen soldiers. During the holidays, the Russian leader also communicates with children, whose dreams he fulfills as part of a Wish Fir-Tree.