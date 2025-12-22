US tanker with Venezuelan oil left for US — official

CARACAS, December 22. /TASS/. Venezuela has sent a tanker belonging to the US company Chevron with Venezuelan oil to the US amid the seizure of ships under US sanctions in the Caribbean Sea, Vice President and Hydrocarbons Minister Delcy Rodriguez reported.

"A ship belonging to the American company Chevron is leaving our country with Venezuelan oil bound for the United States in strict compliance with the terms of the obligations assumed by our oil industry," Rodriguez wrote on her Telegram channel. She also posted a video of the tanker leaving port. The official emphasized that Venezuela has always respected and will continue to respect national and international law, and that no one will stop the country on its path to progress and victory.

On December 10, US President Donald Trump announced the interception of a sanctioned oil tanker carrying Venezuelan oil and stated that the US intends to retain the oil.

On December 20, the US confirmed the interception of the Centuries tanker, which was sailing under the Panamanian flag with a cargo for a Chinese oil trader supplying fuel to Chinese refineries. However, the vessel is not subject to US sanctions. On December 21, Bloomberg reported the detention of the Bella 1 tanker, sailing to Venezuela under the Panamanian flag.