Central African army well equipped, steadily developing — Russian envoy

BANGUI /Central African Republic/, December 22. /TASS/. The army of the Central African Republic (CAR) is well-equipped and continues to develop with Russia’s support, as Moscow remains the republic’s primary military-technical partner, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov told TASS.

"The CAR army has grown in strength, is well equipped, has a modern organizational structure, and is steadily developing. New units are emerging, reflecting various branches of the armed forces on a smaller scale. These include communications units, engineering corps, and combat aviation, including helicopters and fighter jets capable of performing a broad range of tasks, from reconnaissance to bombing ground targets," Bikantov said.

He added that prospects for cooperation between Russia and the CAR in the defense industry are very promising. According to the ambassador, Russia is the CAR’s leading partner in this sphere, assisting in building up the country’s armed forces and transforming them into a modern, flexible, and self-sufficient army.

Earlier, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in an address to the National Assembly that the republic’s army had expanded from 6,000 to 26,000 troops over the past nine years, with plans to increase its strength to 50,000.