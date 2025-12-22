{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Moscow, Caracas reiterate brotherly ties, strategic cooperation — top Venezuelan diplomat

"During the phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, we again reiterated our brotherly relations, mutual respect, and strategic partnership between us," Yvan Gil Pinto said

CARACAS, December 23. /TASS/. Venezuela and Russia have reiterated that they maintain brotherly ties and develop strategic cooperation, and condemned violations of international law by the United States, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said after his phone talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"During the phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, we again reiterated our brotherly relations, mutual respect, and strategic partnership between us," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the top Venezuelan diplomat, they also exchanged views on the "aggression and flagrant violations of international law" committed by the United States in the Caribbean, including attacks on ships, extrajudicial executions, and acts of piracy.

Lavrov, in his words, expressed Russia’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people and President Nicolas Maduro and reiterated full support amid the hostile actions against Venezuela.

The Russian foreign ministry said earlier in the day that during their phone call, Lavrov and Pinto expressed serious concern over the United States’ escalatory actions in the Caribbean and the top Russian diplomat expressed support for Venezuela in this context.

Sergey LavrovVenezuela
