Russian stock market closes with mixed performance of key indices

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Following the main trading session on Monday, the MOEX index fell by 0.99% to 2,715.98 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.77% to 1,078.73 points. The yuan declined by 17 kopecks to 11.12 rubles.

"Today, sellers dominated the equity market. The MOEX index moved lower toward the 2,700-point level. The restrained step to cut the key interest rate and the Central Bank’s continued hawkish signal are among the reasons for the deterioration in sentiment. That said, this is largely an emotional reaction from those who had expected a more decisive rate cut, whereas the reduction in the key rate is, by definition, positive for equities," stock market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev said.

Stock Market

"The top gainers on the stock market were shares of M.Video (+7.4%), most likely amid expectations of an additional share issue and a future recapitalization of the issuer," lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalia Milchakova said.

The biggest decliners, according to her, were Novatek shares (-4%), possibly influenced by reports about discussions in the EU on a new package of sanctions.

Forecast for December 23

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX index at 2,700-2,800 points tomorrow. Short-term forecasts for the ruble exchange rate stand at 80-81 rubles per dollar and 11.3-11.4 rubles per yuan.

Freedom Finance Global also expects the MOEX index to fluctuate within the 2,700-2,800-point range on Tuesday. Its forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan are 77.5-80 rubles, 91-93 rubles, and 11-11.5 rubles, respectively.