Russian General Staff chief inspects Battlegroup Center in Dnepropetrovsk area

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Army General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia’s General Staff, has inspected the Battlegroup Center that has been operating in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the line of engagement, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and Russian First Deputy Defense Minister, Army General Valery Gerasimov, has inspected the progress of combat missions by units and troops from the Battlegroup Center operating in the Dnepropetrovsk sector in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said.

According to it, the senior Russian general heard reports from commanders on the current situation and lauded the successes of the military in clearing the Donetsk People’s Republic of Ukrainian troops.