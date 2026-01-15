Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.16% to 2,698.44 points and 1,081.91 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 3 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.221 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.28% at 2,695.03 points and at 1,080.54 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.7 kopecks at 11.208 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.22% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,696.77 points.