MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Even as Ukraine’s command has been seeking to stop Russian troops from advancing, those plans have been thwarted, said Army General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia’s General Staff, as he inspected the Battlegroup Center.

Russian forces are expanding the buffer zone in the bordering Sumy and Kharkov regions, the senior general said.

TASS has gathered key takeaways from statements by the Russian General Staff chief.

Enemy plans disrupted

As Ukrainian commanders are seeking to make every effort to stop Russian troops from advancing, "without taking losses into account," those plans have been thwarted.

Ukrainian troops have made attempts to demonstrate their alleged presence in Kupyansk, including by hoisting Ukrainian flags, but "that activity has been repelled."

Expanding buffer zone

The Battlegroup North "continues to accomplish tasks to expand the buffer zone" in the bordering Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Kharkov.

Course of special military operation

Russian troops have been advancing "in practically all directions" of the zone of the special military operation.

Russian forces liberated around eight localities and took more than 300 square km of land under control in the first two weeks of January.

Servicemen from the Battlegroup Dnepr have been advancing toward Zaporozhye. "The localities of Belogorye and Novobaikovskoye have been liberated."

The Battlegroup South "has been actively advancing" toward Slavyansk after liberating Seversk.

"The most intense battles" have been reported in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup Center.

The Battlegroup West operating in the Kupyansk sector of the line of engagement continues to eliminate Ukrainian arms units trapped on the eastern bank of the Oskol River.

Russian forces continue to clear Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic of Ukrainian troops.

The Battlegroup East has been on an offensive in the Zaporozhye Region and has also been expanding the buffer zone in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

Russian forces are conducting street fighting against Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk-Uzlovoy in order to complete its liberation.