Europe in February sets new record for LNG imports for this month

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Europe in February set an all-time record for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports for this month amid depleting reserves in gas storage facilities, according to TASS calculations based on Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

In February, LNG flows from European terminals to the EU gas transmission system amounted to around 11.9 bln cubic meters, which was 7% lower than in January, and 10% higher than in February 2025.

In the first two months of 2026, LNG deliveries from terminals into the European gas transportation system remained at record levels and exceed 24.5 bln cubic meters, which is 16% higher than in the same period in 2025.

LNG supplies in January-February took second place in terms of share among Europe’s gas sources, accounting for 30%, according to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of February 27. In first place with a share of 35.6% was extraction from underground gas storage facilities, while supplies from the North Sea (mainly Norwegian gas) and supplies from North Africa were third and fourth with shares reaching 22.9% and 5.4%, respectively.

This exceeded the figures for supplies from the East (Russian gas, Ukrainian gas supplies, and European companies' withdrawal of their gas from Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities) that amounted to 4%. Gas supplies from Azerbaijan accounted for 1.9%.