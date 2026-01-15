Russia expels British diplomat over ties to intelligence services — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry reported that a British embassy employee is being expelled over links to UK intelligence services and has two weeks to leave the country.

The ministry said that Britain’s charge d’affaires in Moscow, Danae Dholakia, was informed on Thursday that Russia’s competent authorities had obtained information indicating that a British embassy employee was "affiliated with British intelligence services."

"In view of this, and in accordance with Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the individual’s accreditation is being revoked," the ministry said. "He must leave the Russian Federation within a two-week period."

"It was reiterated that Moscow will not tolerate the activities of undeclared UK intelligence officers on Russian territory. Russia’s uncompromising stance on this issue will continue to be implemented in accordance with the national security interests of our country," the ministry said in a statement.

"A warning has been issued that if London escalates the situation, the Russian side will retaliate," the ministry noted.