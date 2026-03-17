Ukraine attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with more than 105 UAVs over past day

BELGOROD, March 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with more than 105 drones and fired more than 15 munitions on the area over the past 24 hours, the regional emergency response center reported.

"In the Korochansky district, the city of Korocha and the Plodovoyagodny settlement were attacked with five drones, three of which were shot down. In the city of Korocha, five people, four of whom were minors, were injured as a result of a drone detonation near a social facility. All were administered the necessary first aid on site, and will continue receiving outpatient treatment," the emergency response center wrote, adding that three apartments in two apartment blocks, two private houses, and a commercial facility were damaged in the district.

The Ukrainian military launched 12 drones on the Belgorodsky district, damaging a private house; one house burned down. As many as 22 drones attacked the Borisovsky district, injuring a civilian who continues to undergo outpatient treatment. The Valuisky district was attacked with six drones; a commercial facility was damaged there as a result of an FPV drone attack. In the Volokonovsky district, a truck on a company’s premises was damaged as a result of an attack by five drones. Settlements in the Graivoronsky district were attacked with 16 munitions and 23 drones, damaging seven private houses and two social facilities, and smashing the windows at a business facility.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under attacks by 22 drones, which damaged a private house. Ukrainian troops launched 15 drones on the Shebekinsky district. A man was injured in an FPV drone attack on a car; he was taken to the regional clinical hospital in serious condition. Another man was injured in a drone attack and continues treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. A private house was also damaged in the district.