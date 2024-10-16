Growing autonomy of Russian strike drones prompts US to boost its defenses — portal

NEW YORK, October 17. /TASS/. The United States Army has to upgrade its air defenses as Russian drones are becoming more and more autonomous against the backdrop of accelerating drone and counter-drone game in Ukraine, the Defense One portal said.

According to the report, Russian forces are actively using AI-enabled drones, immune to jamming and other electronic warfare (EW) countermeasures that disrupt the communication channel between the drone and its operator.

Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, the top enlisted leader of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, was asked whether Russian drones were using software allowing it to attack targets in an autonomous regime.

"They are [using it]," Rowley said. "They are becoming more adaptive."

In this regard, the United States plans to employ the Leonidas high-powered microwave system, which is designed to overload an incoming drone’s circuits with energy and knock it out.