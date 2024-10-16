{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Growing autonomy of Russian strike drones prompts US to boost its defenses — portal

According to Defense One, the United States plans to employ the Leonidas high-powered microwave system, which is designed to overload an incoming drone’s circuits with energy and knock it out

NEW YORK, October 17. /TASS/. The United States Army has to upgrade its air defenses as Russian drones are becoming more and more autonomous against the backdrop of accelerating drone and counter-drone game in Ukraine, the Defense One portal said.

According to the report, Russian forces are actively using AI-enabled drones, immune to jamming and other electronic warfare (EW) countermeasures that disrupt the communication channel between the drone and its operator.

Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, the top enlisted leader of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, was asked whether Russian drones were using software allowing it to attack targets in an autonomous regime.

"They are [using it]," Rowley said. "They are becoming more adaptive."

In this regard, the United States plans to employ the Leonidas high-powered microwave system, which is designed to overload an incoming drone’s circuits with energy and knock it out.

Tags
United States
Russian industrial producers’ prices up 0.5% in September — statistics
In foodstuffs production, the price hike was 18.2% for m·lange, 17.2% for salmon roe, 13.7% for dairy products, and 12.6% for preserved fish
Read more
Ukrainians in Poland show no interest in fighting for Ukraine — Polish defense minister
On July 8, following his talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced the establishment of a Ukrainian volunteer military unit he dubbed the "Ukrainian legion" in Poland
Read more
Russian diplomat dubs Zelensky’s plan as 'collection of incoherent slogans'
Maria Zakharova stressed that the Ukrainian president is using his plan to push NATO toward a direct conflict with Russia
Read more
Prisoner of war says Ukraine has no missiles for anti-tank systems
Yevgeny Khotenko noted that he did not want to cross into the Kursk Region
Read more
Domestic problems should not make US stop support to other states — Harris
"America should never pull ourselves away from our responsibility as a world leader," US Vice President said
Read more
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits eastern Turkey
According to the report, the quake struck 47 kilometers east of the city of Malatya which has a population of some 441,000
Read more
NATO provided Ukraine with weapons worth $20.9 bln in first half of 2024
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that work is well on track on the pledge of 40 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine next year
Read more
Number of deserters in Ukraine quadruples in 9 months
Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies are not capable of investigating such a large number of cases
Read more
Iran tells US it wouldn’t respond to 'limited' Israeli strike — report
According to the media, the "behind-the-scenes" message from Iran to the US differs from the Iranian public statements, which threaten a painful response to a possible Israeli strike
Read more
One Direction’s former member Liam Payne falls to death in Buenos Aires
He was 31 years old
Read more
SCO notes 'tectonic shifts' in global economy due to AI development
The 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states was attended by the prime ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the First Vice President of Iran and the head of the Indian Foreign Ministry
Read more
Russian embassy alarmed by anti-Russian sentiments in Germany
The embassy said that "the artificial hysteria in addition to stories about the growing 'hybrid threat' Russia poses result in calls for rapid mobilization in Germany and pumping even more arms and equipment into Ukraine"
Read more
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Read more
Switzerland expands sanctions against Russia — Federal Council
The Federal Council decided to adopt most of the measures in the EU’s 14th package of sanctions against Russia
Read more
Murder of military officer in Moscow Region pre-planned
According to the source, the serviceman's car was waiting for him, possibly following his movements
Read more
Joint drills of China, Russia, South Africa aimed to ensure stability — spokesperson
Russia is represented by a naval group headed by the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov at the drills
Read more
Renowned Italian judo expert Ezio Gamba parts ways with Russian Judo Federation
The election of the Italian Judo Federation is scheduled to be held soon and he is one of the candidates, RJF President Sergey Soloveichik said
Read more
Ukrainian Defense Ministry reshuffle aims to keep intel chief away from finances — expert
According to Mikhail Pavliv, Budanov has set his sights on becoming the commander of Ukraine’s armed forces
Read more
Bundestag lawmaker calls Zelensky’s initiative a 'world war plan'
According to Sevim Dagdelen, the German government must deny such an initiative
Read more
Some 5,000 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military
In a separate development, the Russian reconciliation center carried out two humanitarian missions in the town of Al-Salihiyah
Read more
Serbia will not join NATO because it cannot forget children killed in 1999 — Vucic
NATO’s aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999 lasted for 78 days
Read more
Oslo's new requirements paralyze Russian diplomatic missions in Norway — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that Russia would take this latest unfriendly move into account when shaping its future approach toward Norway
Read more
Russian warplanes destroy training base of terrorists in Idlib zone — military
The strikes were delivered with the goal of preventing radical groups from attacking territories controlled by the Syrian government, said Oleg Igansyuk, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria
Read more
Georgian opposition plots constitutional coup after elections — parliament speaker
Among the indicators that Shalva Papuashvili named are "local observers who in reality pursue political goals, and their concocted false statements about the election process that have been prepared in advance"
Read more
Russian industrial producers’ prices up 0.5% in September — statistics
In foodstuffs production, the price hike was 18.2% for m·lange, 17.2% for salmon roe, 13.7% for dairy products, and 12.6% for preserved fish
Read more
Germany’s Thomas Tuchel appointed as new head coach of England’s national football team
He will be assisted by internationally-renowned English coach Anthony Barry
Read more
Ukrainian troops attack volunteers aiding in evacuation of civilians for sport — volunteer
Maria shared a story of Ukrainian forces trying to attack a civilian car carrying eight civilians with a kamikaze drone in the settlement of Krasnooktyabrskoye
Read more
Russian Airborne Force snipers daily destroy Ukrainian manpower in borderline Kursk area
Sniper pairs pay special attention to camouflaging their positions
Read more
Lavrov to hold multiple bilateral, multilateral meetings on sidelines of BRICS summit
Maria Zakharova noted that the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan will take place on October 22-24
Read more
BRICS Kazan summit to challenge Western, US hegemony — Angolan newspaper
The US may soon "leave the stage" since the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East lead to "an overload of Washington’s capabilities," the media said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Enemy losses and surrendering troops: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region
Read more
Ukrainian troops preparing to retreat from Russia’s borderline Kursk Region — blogger
Russian forces continue operations to destroy Ukrainian army units in the borderline Kursk Region
Read more
Russian airlines transportation to rise by 5.4% to 72.6 mln in April-October
In the summer Russian airlines transported almost 35 mln passengers, which is 4.3% more than last year, Minister of Transport Roman Starovoit said
Read more
Israel obstructs Gaza ceasefire deal — Qatari premier
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani added that Qatar will continue its efforts aimed at resolving the conflict
Read more
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military must encircle and eliminate the Ukrainian servicemen operating in the Kursk Region, Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed
Read more
Russia’s Su-25 attack aircraft disrupt rotation of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region
After the use of aviation weapons, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, releasing decoy flares, and returned to their airfield of departure
Read more
Russia, DPRK show opponents that strategic treaty 'not a sheet of paper,' expert says
Commenting on the rumors that have been spreading after Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership with North Korea to the State Duma for ratification, Alexander Vorontsov pointed out that "the demonization of both countries has been going on consistently and for a long time"
Read more
Georgia has no plans to participate in 3+3 platform meeting in Istanbul — MFA
"Georgia has been stating for a long time that it does not work in this format," the press service said
Read more
Ukrainian front in Kursk area may collapse within month — Russian commander
"If we observe the events on the entire front, that is, in about ten areas in total, where the units of the Russian Defense Ministry are advancing, we can see that the prospects of the ministry and its units are quite serious and massive," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
North Korea says South Korean military behind drone flights over Pyongyang
"The instigators will pay a tough price," Kim Yo Jong noted
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky rules out territorial concessions in his so-called settlement plan
Other key provisions of the plan include inviting Ukraine to join NATO, allowing the country to strike deep into Russia, increasing arms supplies to Ukraine
Read more
US, Europe recognize insufficiency of Zelensky's plan — media
Meanwhile, "there’s a fracturing consensus among Western governments about how much of Zelensky’s 'wish list' should be granted," Ishaan Tharoor noted
Read more
US has no intention to settle situation in Middle East before elections — Al Hadath
The source said that Washington currently has "only one concern - to make sure that nothing happens before the elections"
Read more
Israel begins to view UN flag in Gaza as target indicator — Russia’s UN envoy
"It appears that the UN flag is not only failing to protect civilians, humanitarian workers and civilian social infrastructure, but also tends to become a direct target for the IDF," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Nine counterattacks repulsed: situation in Kursk Region
The Ukrainian military lost more than 350 personnel, twenty-one armored vehicles, including two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 16 armored combat vehicles, as well as five mortars and seven automobiles
Read more
Zelensky plan a scheme to pull West into direct standoff with Russia — senior lawmaker
"With this set of brazen and provocative demands, the Ukrainian ‘fuhrer’ is trying to shirk responsibility for exterminating the Ukrainian people and blatantly shifts it to the West," Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Ukraine loses key road previously used for supplies for forces — security agencies
This will make the situation for the Ukrainian armed forces in this area worse, as well as make it easier for the Russian troops to advance in strategically important areas, the source clarified
Read more
Israeli foreign minister says attack on UN forces in Lebanon happened by accident
"Attacking UNIFIL is not part of our policy. We are now working to solve the problem," Israel Katz said
Read more
New NATO command center for Ukraine to 'make real difference' on battlefield — Rutte
The new NATO headquarters in Wiesbaden is being established based on a decision made during the NATO summit in Washington
Read more
NATO cannot confirm reports about DPRK troops’ involvement in special op — Rutte
"We have no confirming reports, but we believe that the DPRK is already supporting Russia's military efforts in technical terms," NATO Secretary General said, answering questions from South Korean reporters
Read more
Annual inflation in Russia staying at 8.51% over week — Economy Ministry
The inflation pressure remains but certain signs of improvement in the near term are observed, First Deputy General Director of the Center for Strategic Research Gleb Pokatovich said
Read more
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
The Trophy active protection system is operational in the Israeli and US armies
Read more
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake occurs in Afghanistan
No injuries or damage have been reported
Read more
Russian forces liberate two communities in Donbass region over past day
Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Krasny Yar in DPR and battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Nevskoye in LPR as a result of active offensive operations
Read more
Putin describes Ukraine as artificial state
"We have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," the Russian President said
Read more
Unknown person kills special op participant who just arrived home
The press service of the Moscow Region Investigative Committee announced that a criminal case has been initiated for murder and illegal arms trafficking in connection with the incident
Read more
EU's 'Potemkin armies' leave Europe vulnerable — Bloomberg
The number of ground troops in NATO’s European member countries declined by 61% in 1994-2024, from two mln to 784,000
Read more
Slovak prime minister predicts imminent end of Ukrainian conflict
Robert Fico also noted that "there are talks again about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO"
Read more
Press review: Kim Jong Un dynamites Seoul links and NATO, US lay plans to deter Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 16th
Read more
Ukrainian troops sent to areas seized by Russia to become 'cannon fodder,' POW says
According to the soldier, retreating from the settlement of Karlovka was especially hard for him and his fellow servicemen
Read more
Kiev ready for ceasefire along current front line, without recognizing new border — media
A significant number of Ukrainian troops "find themselves trapped" on Russian territory (near Kursk) and are unable to come to aid in Donbass where they are outnumbered in men, the report added
Read more
Russia-China cooperation on the rise despite external pressure, PM says
Moscow and Beijing are also creating new international transport corridors and paying special attention to agriculture and strengthening food security in Russia and China, Mikhail Mishustin noted
Read more
Large-scale war on Korean Peninsula improbable, but escalation will continue — expert
"Pyongyang understands that it would be about confrontation with the United States. Seoul doesn’t want [a war] either because Pyongyang’s hypersonic missiles would fly into Seoul within five minutes," Konstantin Asmolov said
Read more
President of Nicaragua sees Zelensky as 'spawn of Hitler' for fighting Russia
According to Daniel Ortega, Hitler also believed that his attack on the USSR would be successful, but he underestimated the resilience of the Soviet people
Read more
Israeli soldiers find 800-meter-long Hezbollah bunker with weapons, bikes in Lebanon
According to the IDF, Hezbollah intended to use this bunker as part of its plan to invade northern Israeli area of Galilee and "deliberately placed an underground command center under a civilian area in southern Lebanon."
Read more
Undocking of Crew Dragon with cosmonaut Grebenkin on board due on Oct. 20 or later — NASA
The undocking was again delayed by weather conditions
Read more
Pier upgrade at Pacific Fleet base allowed 7 subs to enter service, Russian ministry says
Commander of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Forces Vice Admiral Vladimir Dmitriyev made the statement in a report to Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov as the minister was visiting the Kamchatka Region
Read more
Zelensky passes off fighting to last Ukrainian as new 'peace plan' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that there are still possibilities for a peaceful resolution under specific conditions
Read more
Lavrov, Brazil’ foreign minister discuss BRICS summit, Ukrainian crisis
"Substantive discussion was given to preparations for the 16th BRICS summit to be held in Kazan from October 22-24, as well as certain aspects of the group’s activities," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Swedish police request statement from Mbappe amid rape allegations — French TV
Kylian Mbappe's lawyer Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard stated on Tuesday that her client is planning to sue for libel
Read more
UN currently doesn’t confirm secretary-general will attend BRICS summit
The BRICS summit is scheduled to take place from October 22-24
Read more
Israel unlikely to dare to strike Iranian nuclear sites — official
According to Behrouz Kamalvandi, the Israeli threats cause no concerns in the Islamic republic, but Tehran remains vigilant anyway
Read more
Ukrainian forces near Kupyansk face encirclement — retired Ukrainian officer
Oleg Starikov also said Russian forces could then continue their advance toward Kharkov
Read more
NATO disintegration is just a matter of time, says Politico
It is reported that the only real question the election will resolve for Europe’s security is the timing of NATO’s collapse
Read more
Over 1,300 children wounded due to Kiev regime’s actions since 2022 — ministry
"Medical aid was provided to all children who needed it, including advanced treatments," Russian Deputy Health Minister Yevgenia Kotova said
Read more
Russian diplomat says US 'can’t wait to see' things flare up in Korean peninsula
Maria Zakharova was commenting on the US State Department's appeal to North Korea to stop actions that increase the risk of conflict on the Korean peninsula
Read more
UN peacekeepers say Israeli tank fired at their watchtower in Lebanon
No peacekeepers were hurt in the incident
Read more
Zelensky unveils his plan without getting West's approval — media
It is reported that Ukrainian officials were expecting a response during a meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany
Read more
Residents to be obligatory evacuated from Kupyansk in Kharkov Region
According to Oleg Sinegubov, this decision was motivated by "the worsening military situation"
Read more
Tula engineers deliver 4,000 kamikaze drones with computer vision to Russian troops
The drone features a remote detonation function, a self-destruct system and a payload-loading multilayered protection system, the People’s Front specified
Read more
Biden to depart to Berlin to meet with Steinmeier, Scholz on Thursday
According to White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden will discuss a number of bilateral issues and international agenda with the German leaders, including the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Musk spends over $1 billion to fund failed coup in Venezuela — Maduro
"The US government was behind the attempt, there is a constant conspiracy by the 'North American empire,'" the Venezuelan president stressed
Read more
Over 60 people detained in Interpol’s sweeping anti-terrorism operation
"The operation focused on identifying and analyzing the movement patterns of Foreign Terrorist Fighters and people with links to terrorism as well as criminal groups responsible for cross-border crimes such as drug trafficking, weapons smuggling and human trafficking," the international police organization’s press service said
Read more
Russian auto racer Nikita Mazepin rules out his return to Formula One racing
Mazepin, born on March 2, 1999 in Moscow, was Russia’s fourth racer in the world’s most prestigious auto racing series
Read more
Kiev realizes liberation of Kupyansk inevitable — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, this is not the first time that the Ukrainian authorities have carried out a mandatory evacuation
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy lashes at Israeli bill to ban UNRWA
"UN officials are sounding the alarm: 2024 has a chance to ‘break a new deadly record’ in this regard," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Russian Lancet munition destroys Polish-made Krab howitzer in Kharkov Region — top brass
It is reported that data recorders showed the destruction of a Polish-supplied 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system of the Ukrainian army by a Lancet loitering munition
Read more
Press review: NATO postures with nuke drills and Biden's arms control calls miss mark
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 15th
Read more
'Nuclear Five' countries meet in New York on October 10, Russian MFA says
Maria Zakharova said that the meeting was held at the level of experts
Read more
US announces $425 mln military assistance package for Ukraine
"The package includes additional air defense capability, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles, and critical munitions to meet Ukraine’s urgent needs," the statement says
Read more
Scholz says ready to discuss Ukrainian settlement with Putin
At the same time, the German cabinet has nothing to say at the moment about the possible telephone conversation between Putin and Scholz
Read more
Russia urges Argentina not to support Kiev by attending Ottawa conference — envoy
Dmitry Feoktistov pointed out that Russia views the conference as a "blatantly anti-Russian project"
Read more
US-led coalition's aircraft violate Syrian airspace 10 times in past day
In the reported period, The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria also registered four violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition
Read more
Eyewitnesses say not only Ukrainians fighting for Kiev in Kursk Region
It is also reported that the Ukrainian armed forces fired "everything they could" - assault rifles, machine guns, artillery
Read more
West's endgame to make Moldova part of Romania — Foreign Ministry
"This is a historical battle that has been going on for decades and centuries, and now it has simply reached a new level," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
US unlikely to supply Ukraine with THAAD systems — military analyst
According to Igor Korotchenko, if the THAAD missile defense system "was to be destroyed by the Russian armed forces, it would mean a huge loss of image for the United States"
Read more
Ukrainian troops demoralized, routing on Avdeyevka direction — reconnaissance commander
According to the report, Russian troops slowly, but steadily, approach the city of Pokrovsk
Read more
Zelensky’s so-called victory plan has two secret annexes that won’t be made public
The public part of the third provision spoke about the deployment of a kind of "comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" on the territory of the country
Read more
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
Read more
Russia to give military help to North Korea if it comes under attack — senior diplomat
Andrey Rudenko said clauses to that effect are contained in the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea that was submitted to the State Duma for ratification the day before
Read more
Kalashnikov to start of pre-orders for Ultima cyber rifle
The gun can be pre-ordered online
Read more