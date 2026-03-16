Russian stock market closes in the red on Monday

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Monday with the downward trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.63% to 2,853.72 points. The RTS Index dropped by 1.64% to 1,109.15 points. The yuan ticked up by sixteen kopecks to 11.82 rubles.

"The Russian stock market started the week with mixed trading dynamics. The MOEX Russia Index declined towards 2,850 points. Oil prices rolled back from local highs but remain at the three-digit level. The ruble continued weakening," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be 2,800-2,900 points on Tuesday. Freedom Finance Global predicts the Index to move in the range of 2,850-2,950 points.