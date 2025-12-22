Top Turkish diplomat says phase two of Gaza deal may begin in early 2026

ANKARA, December 22. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that phase two of the implementation of the Gaza deal could begin in January.

"We expect that the second phase will begin immediately after [US President Donald] Trump’s statement in the first weeks of the new year. And, naturally, the transfer of power to the Palestinians is at the top of the agenda now," he told a news conference in Damascus after talks with his counterpart in the Syrian interim government, Asaad al-Sheibani.

He also said that the consultations on Gaza in the United States over this weekend had focused on the existing problems in the settlement process and expectations from it. "We discussed these issues in detail. Of major importance in this respect is the United Nations Security Council resolution, which contains many provisions that are part of the peace plan, such as forming government bodies, first of all, the Board of Peace. The American side presented a preliminary draft plan on Gaza’s restoration. We listened to them and we had an opportunity to express our opinion. We also discussed how these decisions could be implemented in practice," the top Turkish diplomat added.