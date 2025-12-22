Europe lacks money to sponsor Kiev, needs to look for compromise — French MP

PARIS, December 22. /TASS/. Europe doesn't have the money to keep sponsoring Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, so compromise is the word, Thierry Mariani, a French member of the European Parliament (MEP), told TASS.

"Ukraine is insolvent, the Europeans lack money to continue the war. The European Union has just decided to grant a 90-billion-euro loan to Kiev, which will never repay it," he said. "This is ruinous for Europe."

According to the French lawmaker, today, little depends on Europe as far as the Ukrainian settlement is concerned. "Europe is not an active player today: it is waiting for Washington’s decisions and the results of talks the United States is holding. But I am convinced that if the situation becomes favorable for resuming discussions, French President Emmanuel Macron will turn from one of the most belligerent into one of the most peaceable," he noted.

He also said that he sees no opportunities for Europe to have a bigger say in the conflict settlement. "So far, Europe has been relegated to a secondary role. The primary players here are Russia and the United States. But it will be Europe who will pay the bills while the Americans will get contracts. We are in a situation when the French, or rather the Europeans, clearly see that they are not in control of the developments," Mariani emphasized.

After the EU summit in Brussels, Macron said that it's high time dialogue with Russia be resumed. According to the French leader, the current format of talks on Ukraine, when American negotiators are discussing settlement terms with Russia without the Europeans, "is not optimal."