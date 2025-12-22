Trump administration to recall 48 heads of diplomatic missions — NYP

NEW YORK, December 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration will recall 48 ambassadors from countries in Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe, as well as Central and South America, the New York Post wrote citing sources.

"This is a standard process in any administration," the newspaper quoted a senior State Department official as saying. "An ambassador is a personal representative of the president, and it is the president’s right to ensure that he has individuals in these countries who advance the America First agenda."

At the same time, the Trump administration has not yet appointed the heads of diplomatic missions in its key partner countries, including Australia, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Ukraine.

Earlier, the Associated Press (AP) news agency reported that the Trump administration has made the decision to recall a number of career diplomats from ambassadorial and other senior embassy posts from 29 foreign diplomatic missions. They were notified that their tenure expires in January. Those affected will not lose their diplomatic service jobs but will have to return to Washington, where they will receive other assignments should they wish to take them.