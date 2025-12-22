West’s speculation about Russian attack on NATO 'cheap provocation' — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. By speculating about a Russian attack on NATO, Western countries are acting as "cheap provocateurs", and thus deserve no reaction, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a Valdai International Discussion Club debate themed "(Non-)Strategic Stability 2025: A Year in International Security."

"Those who are promoting the topic, as they say, of the Suwalki Corridor, are the same people who argue that Russia will attack NATO by 2030, probably by 2028, but certainly by 2030. By closing border crossings, cutting off power supplies and immediately speculating about an attack, they are simply acting according to the logic of cheap and utterly primitive provocateurs. This is precisely how they should be viewed, without falling for these provocations," he noted.

The diplomat called this an "obvious game" by the West, which is "completely transparent."