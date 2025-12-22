Pashinyan sees nuances in Trump route implementation tied to Russia relations

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Armenia is conducting constructive bilateral talks with the United States on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, which involves numerous aspects related to Armenian-Russian relations, stated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit due to his busy schedule informal summit.

"Currently, we are engaged in very constructive bilateral negotiations with the United States regarding the implementation and construction of the TRIPP route. This represents truly significant and substantive changes in our region. There are many nuances here concerning our bilateral relations with Russia. Today, I believe, presents an excellent opportunity to discuss all these matters," the prime minister said.

On August 8, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration on peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan and the creation of a transport link between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project was named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.