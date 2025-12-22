Roblox case shows path for global companies to operate in Russia — expert

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Western companies should view the example of Roblox as evidence that it is possible to operate and grow in Russia provided they comply with regulations and engage with the state, blogger Valentin Petukhov, known as Wylsacom, told TASS.

In early December, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor restricted access to the US-based internet service Roblox due to the dissemination of materials containing propaganda and justification of extremist and terrorist activities. The agency later said it was ready to interact with Roblox after the platform reported that it had brought its operations into compliance with Russian law.

According to Wylsacom, it is unsurprising that Roblox was blocked, given that the game contains a large amount of user-generated content that is difficult to moderate.

"One would like Western companies to understand that it is possible to work, earn money, and develop quite calmly in Russia if they interact with the Russian state," Petukhov said.

He emphasized that such interaction is not a uniquely Russian practice and that similar requirements exist to varying degrees everywhere.

"Across the world, any state wants oversight of what is happening in the digital sphere and what is happening with its citizens. We simply started addressing this somewhat late and at a fairly rapid pace, which is why it feels as though everything happened at once. Objectively, this should have been done decades ago, but it is good that this issue is being addressed now," he added.

It was reported earlier on Monday that the developer of the Roblox gaming platform has filed an application to register the trademark for the name of its in-game currency, Robux, in Russia.

According to a TASS correspondent, the application was submitted on December 18, 2025, from the United States by Roblox Corporation. The trademark is being registered under four classes (No. 9, 35, 41, and 42) of the International Classification of Goods and Services, covering computer software, digital and virtual currency wallets, online commerce services, entertainment services, and video game development, according to data from Rospatent.