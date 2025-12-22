Poland to build training range for joint maneuvers with Lithuania in Suwalki Gap

VILNIUS, December 22. /TASS/. Poland is ready to join Lithuania in developing military infrastructure in the Suvalki Gap - the stretch of the Polish-Lithuanian border, which separates Belarus and Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, Lithuanian Vice-minister of National Defense Bronius Bieliauskas said.

"Poland, on its part, is studying the possibility of creating a training range on the adjacent territory. There are no other examples of such facilities in Europe," he said.

According to the official, further announcements on possible progress are expected within a month.

"A meeting of our countries’ defense ministries will take place in January, and a detailed discussion on the subject will be held," Bieliauskas said.

On December 15, the country’s State Defense Council resolved to build a military training ground in the Suwalki Gap zone. The Suwalki Gap is a stretch of land between Poland and Lithuania, strategically situated between Russia's Kaliningrad exclave and its ally Belarus. This choke point has gained strategic and military importance since Poland and the Baltic states joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).