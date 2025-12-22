Roblox developer applies to register in-game currency trademark in Russia

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The developer of the Roblox gaming platform has filed an application to register the trademark for the name of its in-game currency, Robux, in Russia, a TASS correspondent has learned.

The application was submitted on December 18, 2025, from the United States by Roblox Corporation. The trademark is being registered under four classes (No. 9, 35, 41, and 42) of the International Classification of Goods and Services, covering computer software, digital and virtual currency wallets, online commerce services, entertainment services, and video game development, according to data from Rospatent.

In early December, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor restricted access to the US-based internet service Roblox due to the dissemination of materials containing propaganda and justification of extremist and terrorist activities. The agency later said it was ready to engage with Roblox after the platform reported that it had brought its operations into compliance with Russian law.