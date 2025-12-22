Ural Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Ashgabat

YEKATERINBURG, December 22. /TASS/. A Ural Airlines plane en route from Dubai to Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg has performed a precautionary landing in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, after the pilot-in-command had to shut down one of the plane’s two engines due to discrepancies in fuel readings, the company’s press service said.

"An Airbus A320 plane, on flight number U6-783 from Dubai to Yekaterinburg, has performed a precautionary landing in the airport of Ashgabat because the pilot-in-command noticed some fuel reading discrepancies. In order to ensure the safety of the flight and in full compliance with instructions received, he shut down one engine and made a successful landing at the nearest possible airport," the company said in a statement.

At present, the company is readying a backup plane that will fly the passengers to Yekaterinburg.

The malfunctioned plane’s technical condition is currently being assessed.