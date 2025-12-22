Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $184 mln with settlements on December 19

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on December 19, 2025, in the amount of 14.5 bln rubles ($184 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market in the amount of 14.7 bln rubles with settlements on December 18, 2025.

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.